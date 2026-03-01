Young people at centre of new event

A new youth-focused event is making its way to the Wanaka A&P Show next month.

All breeds beef Youth Round Up is set to make its first appearance at the show on March 13-14.

Volunteer Georgia Keeling said the new event aimed to get more young people involved in agriculture.

‘‘We wanted to do more than the normal A&P shows, an event for youth to look forward to as there isn’t really anything annually like this in the South Island,’’ she said.

‘‘On the Friday, stock judging and handling.

‘‘On Saturday, the youth are then partnered with stock handlers and become part of their showing team.

‘‘I am currently finalising the modules but there will be two cattle showing-themed ones and two more agriculture-themed which we are hoping to make hands on and engaging.

‘‘We really just want to bring more people, especially youth, to the cattle side of agriculture,’’ she said.

The Wanaka A&P Show website said the subevent was for youth aged 8 to 25 years old, spilt into three age groups.

‘‘With unique opportunities to gain experience, compete and connect in a supportive and engaging environment.

‘‘It offers workshops, competitions and networking opportunities that connect youth with experienced breeders and industry leaders.

‘‘The ‘Round Up’ aims to strengthen industry networks, boost engagement and nurture future leaders in the beef and agricultural sectors,’’ the website said.

Ms Keeling’s interest in agriculture started in high school where she began showing cattle and she hoped, as interest continues to rise in the event, a committee could be made.

Entries for the event have closed but late entries may still be considered.