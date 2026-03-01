Creek protection works under way

Bullock Creek in Wānaka. PHOTO: FILE

Bullock Creek is set to benefit from upcoming modifications to be completed by late March.

Queenstown Lakes district council general manager property and infrastructure Tony Avery said he acknowledged the importance of Bullock Creek in Wanaka, shown through the years of volunteer work by community groups to preserve the area’s ecological significance and community heritage.

‘‘Following development activity in the upstream catchment, [the] council has been exploring opportunities to improve how stormwater enters and flows through Bullock Creek Hatchery Springs Wetland, into Bullock Creek, and on to Lake Wanaka for some time.

‘‘I’m pleased to share we’re progressing several modifications to the Alpha Series stormwater retention pond nearby.

‘‘Which will lessen the impact of urban stormwater runoff entering this highly valued natural environment and help protect this feature for future generations to enjoy,’’ he said.

A QLDC press release last week said work will include modifications to the existing outlet on the nearby retention pond to reduce standing water allowing for more gradual release of water from the pond.

‘‘Water quality improvements through a longer and modified flow path and the planting of hundreds of native plants, providing a reduced but consistent flow of water while enabling it to contact newly planted areas within the reserve.

‘‘Installation of a flow retention device on the nearby retention pond to help manage high discharge rates,’’ the press release said.

Friends of Bullock Creek group said they were ‘‘optimistic that the current QLDC project will improve the quality of stormwater making its way into Bullock Creek’’.

‘‘We continue to support the QLDC solution being the Stone Street Pipeline Diversion project as outlined in the long term plan,’’ the group said.

Access to the reserve will be maintained at all times, but a small detour will be in place for pedestrians near the stormwater retention pond.

The press release also said some disruption around the western end of Bullock Creek hatchery springs is likely while crews work in the area. ‘‘Construction machinery and truck movements near the site, and may include some noise and vibration too,’’ it said. Work on the stormwater pond was set to start on February 23 and is expected to be completed by the end of March.