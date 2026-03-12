Uber service preparing launch

PHOTO: ODT FILES

International ride-hailing giant Uber is preparing to launch in Wānaka.

The platform is on the lookout for drivers in the Upper Clutha region ahead of its launch in Wānaka.

Queenstown Lakes District deputy mayor Quentin Smith has welcomed the news, calling it a "step in the right direction" for the town.

"It provides a flexible, on-demand service for transport beyond private vehicles, which we’re desperately in need of.

"It’s not public transport, but it’s a step in the right direction," he said.

Demand for taxi services in Wanaka is volatile due to the seasonality of tourism, which leaves locals and tourists vulnerable to price gouging by cowboy operators.

Complaints on social media about fares charged by out-of-town taxi companies have become a New Year’s tradition, users reporting fares of $450 for the 15-minute drive from the Rhythm and Alps festival back into Wanaka this year.

Cr Smith said he hoped Uber could help to alleviate this issue.

"Cowboy taxi operators overcharging during the New Year’s period has been a massive problem, and hopefully this will go some way to controlling it.

"One thing it’s important to acknowledge is that the Wānaka operators — WanaTaxi, Yello Taxis and Tuk Tuk Taxis have been good operators — and I’m sure they will continue to be," Cr Smith said.

The launch date for the service is dependent on driver recruitment, and the platform’s head of driver operations for Australia and New Zealand, Daniel Lopez, is calling for locals to sign up.

"We’re excited to be preparing to bring Uber to Wānaka and to offer locals the opportunity to earn flexibly by driving on the platform."

By Ruairi O'Shea