High chance of red rain warning for Otago

Snow on the Crown Range Road on Sunday morning. Photo: MetService webcam

A heavy rain warning has been issued for coastal Otago as several other parts of the South Island brace for heavy snow and rain.

Snow is expected to build up across parts of the South from this morning, and MetService has a slew of severe weather alerts in place.

An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for coastal Otago until 9am on Monday. MetService this morning said there was a high chance of it turning into a red warning.

MetService has said 80 to 120 mm of rain is expected, with the heaviest falls likely from late Sunday afternoon until early Monday morning.

It urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and not drive into floodwaters as dangerous driving conditions and road closures were expected.

The Dunedin City Council this morning said it was opening self-serve sandbag stations at the Dunedin Ice Stadium carpark in Victoria Rd, and at Mosgiel Memorial carpark, "out of an abundance of caution".

"Bags, sand and shovels are available on site, but we encourage people to come ready to fill their own bags."

The council said it was a precautionary measure to get ahead of the worst of the forecast weather.

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Further north, another orange heavy rain warning, from 4pm Monday until 6pm Tuesday, has been issued for Marlborough and inland Canterbury north of Lake Sumner, excluding Marlborough Sounds.

MetService expected 50 to 200 mm of rain about the ranges, and 60 to 90 mm nearer the coast with a moderate chance of turning into a red warning.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Mainland Southland (not including northern Southland above 400 metres) until 11pm on Sunday.

Inland Canterbury about and north of the Rangitata River (excluding areas covered by warning) is also in for a heavy rain watch from 12pm Monday.

Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound and west of the main divide is also under a strong wind watch until 6pm Monday.

The West Coast south of Westport is set to go under a strong wind watch from 10am Monday.

Caution on roads urged as snow expected to accumulate

An orange heavy snow warning is in place for northern Southland and Otago, excluding coastal areas, and a heavy snow watch will be in place for South Canterbury south of the Rangitata River from 3am on Monday till 3am on Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist Maddy Neal said the southern region could be in for some heavy accumulations of snow at some levels.

With the warning in northern Southland and parts of Otago going into effect from 6am Sunday until 6am Monday, Neal said about 9am there had been no current "observations" of snowfall.

"As we progress through the day, the snow level is going to lower, which is why we have a warning out because people in some urban areas, including parts of Central Otago, Northern Southland and even potentially urban areas of Dunedin may see some snow later in the day as that snow level lowers down to possibly 200 metres in places."

She said the chance of the orange snow warning being upgraded to a red warning was now moderate.

"It's not a red warning, but we could expect potentially some changes as we go through the day [on Sunday]."

Neal also added there was a chance that snow accumulation could reach one metre in areas above 800m.

MetService had also issued road snowfall warnings for Haast Pass (SH6), Lindis Pass (SH8), Crown Range Road and Dunedin's northern motorway (SH1).

A warning for the Milford Road (SH94) was lifted at 9am. The warnings for the Lindis Pass and Crown Range Road go until Sunday night. Haast Pass and Dunedin's northern motorway will have warnings until Monday morning.

Neal said they had expected rain to turn to snow near the summit of Milford Road on Saturday night and Sunday morning with a forecast of two to five centimetres of snow with lesser amounts down to 800 metres.

For other roads under warnings, snow was expected to accumulate throughout the day and night and Neal urged drivers to be cautious especially with the start of the school holidays.

"We just want to make sure that people are driving to the conditions and thinking about changing their travel plans if they're going to be experiencing disruptions from snow."

Severe weather advisories

- as at 10am Sunday

Heavy Snow Warning - Orange

Area: Otago, excluding coastal areas, and northern Southland

Period: 24 hours from 6:00am Sun 5 Jul to 6:00am Mon 6 Jul

Forecast: Snow is expected to develop Sunday morning and the level lowers during the day, possibly down to 200 metres in places. Between 400 and 600 metres, 15 to 30 cm of snow is expected, especially south of Queenstown to Middlemarch, but accumulations may exceed 1 metre above 800 metres altitude.

Moderate chance of upgrading to a Red Warning.

Impact: Travel disruption and damage to trees and powerlines possible. Cold conditions may cause stress for livestock.

Action: Prepare for snow, cold temperatures, and possible power outages. If you must travel, drive cautiously, and ensure you have snow chains, sleeping bags, warm clothing, and emergency items.

Heavy Rain Warning - Orange

Area: Coastal Otago

Period: 27 hours from 6:00am Sun 5 Jul to 9:00am Mon 6 Jul

Forecast: Expect 80 to 120 mm of rain. The heaviest falls are likely from late Sunday afternoon until early Monday morning when intensities of 10 to 15 mm/h are possible. Note, snow level lowering and snow is possible above 200 metres inland, and there is a separate snow warning.

Moderate chance of upgrading to a Red Warning.

Impact: Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions possible.

Action: Clear your drains and gutters to prepare for heavy rain. Avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously.

Road Snowfall Warnings

Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1)

Valid: 17 hours from 12:00pm Sun 5 Jul to 5:00am Mon 6 Jul

Forecast: Rain could fall as snow at times about the summit from around midday Sunday. Less than 1 cm of snow may accumulate.

Crown Range Road

Valid: 14 hours from 7:00am Sun 5 Jul to 9:00pm Sun 5 Jul

Forecast: The snow level is expected to lower during Sunday morning and afternoon to about 500 metres. Expect 2 to 8 cm of snow to accumulate.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

Valid: 22 hours from 2:00am Sun 5 Jul to 12:00am Mon 6 Jul

Forecast: Snow showers expected about the summit from Sunday morning and 1 to 3 cm may accumulate there by dawn. Snow showers lowering to 400 metres early afternoon and a further 10 to 15 cm may accumulate about the summit with 1 to 3 cm down to 400 metres.

Haast Pass (SH6)

Valid: 22 hours from 10:00am Sun 5 Jul to 8:00am Mon 6 Jul

Forecast: Snow showers expected about the summit eastwards and 2 to 5 cm may accumulate above 400 metres.

- additional reporting ODT Online