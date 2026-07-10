Lotto player wins all four First Division prizes

Photo: ODT files

A Lotto player has scooped $1 million after using the same numbers to win all four First Division prizes.

The Huntly man's ticket had four lines with the same Lotto numbers and different Powerball numbers against each one.

“At first I wasn’t actually sure how much I’d won, because I read online there were four winners,” he said.

It wasn't until he saw stories in the media that the four winning lines likely belonged to a single ticket that the penny dropped.

“I read an article where Lotto said it was likely there was one winner with four lines on one ticket – and that’s when it clicked that it was probably me.”

His win came in last Wednesday’s Lotto draw, where he took home the full $1 million First Division prize.

Wanting to be absolutely certain, the man headed to his local Lotto store the following day to have the ticket checked.

“The man behind the counter just looked at my ticket and said, ‘you’ve got the whole lot!’”

“It was exciting to have it confirmed, but I tried to play it smooth,” he said.

After returning home, he shared the news with his partner.

“I showed her the paperwork, but she initially didn’t read all the zeros and thought it was $1,000,” he laughed.

With the prize safely in his bank account, the winner is looking forward to helping out his family.

“I’m going to help my kids out first,” he said. “And then I’ll keep what’s left over.”

- Allied Media