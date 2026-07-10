Five people hurt after Shotover Jet hits rocks

Fire and Emergency say they received reports of a boat hitting rocks. File photo: Supplied

Five people have been injured in a crash involving the Shotover Jet near Queenstown this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received a report of "boat versus rocks" near Arthurs Point about 3.15pm today.

Three crews from Queenstown and Frankton responded. No one had been trapped, he said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said five patients had received minor injuries. Two had been transported to Lakes District Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said officers helped passengers get off the boat.

General manager of Ngāi Tahu Tourism, Jolanda Cave, told RNZ emergency services were called to the scene to assess all passengers and staff involved.

"We are working closely with the relevant authorities as they establish the circumstances surrounding the incident," Cave said.