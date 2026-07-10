Late Matariki drone show goes ahead after early display cancelled

The first of two drone shows to celebrate Matariki tonight was cancelled at the last minute, causing frustration for those waiting in the cold outside Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The Dunedin City Council announced on social media - less than an hour before it was due to begin - that the cancellation was due to technical difficulties.

They apologised for the inconvenience and assured the 8.45pm drone display would still go ahead.

A sign inside Forsyth Barr Stadium announcing the cancellation. Photo: Craig Baxter

A live stream has been made available for the 8.45pm display, which you can view here.

"There's still plenty to see and do and enjoy, live entertainment and food trucks, so come on down to Forsyth Barr Stadium and get amongst," the post read.

The was frustration on social media following the announcement, with one person saying multiple people at the drone display viewing area were not told of the 6pm cancellation.

Others expressed disappointment that the later show, at 8.45pm, would be too late for many children to attend.

Jean-Luc Payan was at the stadium with his wife and two sons, 4-year-old Louis and 1-year-old Simon.

The drone show was part of the reason they decided to come.

He said his two sons would not stay up for the next one.

"If the drone [show] is cancelled, we’ll probably leave soon.”

The second drone display got under way at 8.45pm and lasted about 10 minutes. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

One attendee, who had brought their 2-year-old child along, said it was “a shame” the 6pm show was cancelled.

“That was sort of the main thing we came for.

“We won’t make it for the later one.”

They planned to head home after having a wander around the festival.

Others also cited the 6pm drone show as the main reason they had attended.

“It’s fine, but my son will be very upset.”

The Puaka Matariki Festival had to be moved to the covered stadium after heavy rain earlier in the week left the original site at Logan Park unsuitable for large crowds.