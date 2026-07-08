Southland burn pile blaze spreads to trees

Photo: ODT Files

A blaze at a rural Southland property that spread from a burn pile last night shows there is a significant fire risk, even in winter, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson says.

The burn pile, which was about 100sq m, set multiple nearby trees alight at a rural property in Waikana, south of Gore.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at about 11pm and dispatched five fire trucks from Gore, Mataura and Hedgehope.

The fire was extinguished by about 3am this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Bailey Wells said people should be vigilant when lighting fires.

"If you are going to be having a controlled burn, please do check the weather, even in winter . . . winds can cause fire to spread,” she said.

The risk of fire did not disappear after a burn pile had been extinguished, as heat could stay for weeks if the burn pile was not regularly turned over, Mrs Wells said.

It is not clar what caused the Waikana fire to spread.

After the fire was extinguished, the owner of the rural property was told to keep an eye on the burn pile.

To date, Fenz has not launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.