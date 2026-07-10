Five injured in crash on SH8 near Milton

Five people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 8, near Milton, this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were alerted to the crash, near the intersection with Crichton Rd, at about 1pm.

Three people suffered moderate injuries in the crash and two minor.

Two patients were flown to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter.

The road was open under stop-go traffic management but has since fully reopened.