SH1 reopens after motorcyclist critically injured north of Dunedin

Traffic has been diverted from State Highway One to the narrow, gravel Leith Valley Rd following the crash. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

One person has been critically injured in a motorcycle crash that closed State Highway One just north of Dunedin for nearly six hours.

A police spokesman said the crash occurred at about 3.30pm between Pine Hill Rd and Leith Valley Rd.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one person had been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

The crash closed SH1 to all traffic north of Dunedin until about 9.10pm.

Although the road has reopened, NZTA advised drivers to take extra care on the route.

This evening, a police spokesman said a man was the sole rider and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash."

It is the second serious crash in Otago this afternoon, after five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident near Milton earlier in the day.