Otago Southland dairy farmer claims Young Farmer crown

FMG Young Farmer of the Year Tom Slee. Supplied photo

Otago Southland Young Farmer Tom Slee was crowned the FMG Young Farmer of the Year in New Plymouth last night.

The 29-year-old dairy farmer claimed the title, in Season 58, following a fiercely contested competition against six other regional champions, the competition organisers said.

Slee said he was feeling “really good and proud” to take out the top spot.

“It means a lot to win – just proud to represent Otago Southland,” says Slee.

Slee becomes the 14th winner from Otago Southland, and the third member of his family to claim the title, following in the footsteps of his father Richard Slee (1999) and uncle Simon Hopcroft (2004). His victory also returns the trophy to Otago Southland for the first time since Season 50.

The seven grand finalists went head-to-head across a demanding programme of challenges including exams, interviews, practical modules and public speaking.

Heading into the Agri-Knowledge quiz, Slee was sitting in third place behind Cam Clayton and Jack Taggart. A dominant buzzer-round performance saw him surge up the leaderboard and claim the national title, echoing a comeback his father Richard made during his own winning campaign in 1999.

In the end, runner-up Jack Taggart from Aorangi missed out on the title by ten points, and Cam Clayton from Waikato Bay of Plenty finished third.