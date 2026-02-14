Two sailors including one Kiwi injured in SailGP collision

A collision between Black Foils driven by Peter Burling and Blair Tuke and DS Team France, driven by Quentin Delapierre at the start of race 3. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Sailors from the New Zealand and France teams have been rushed to Auckland hospital, after a high-speed collision in race three of the New Zealand SailGP event off Wynyard Point.

Racing was suspended, when the two boats came together on the opening leg, with the Black Foils seemingly losing control of their rudder and spinning back into the French.

France had nowhere to go and flew over the bow of Amokura, as their rivals disappeared up the course towards the first mark. As they rounded the mark and headed back towards the two entangled boats, race organisers called the race off and safety crews rushed to the wreckage.

All crew members were quickly accounted for, but two sailors - one from each team - were injured and taken ashore, conscious and alert.

"This one was super scary and above the margins," said France driver Quentin Delapierre. "Hopefully, we will find some solutions, so we never see this kind of stuff again.

"I cannot say anything about the incident - everything happened so quickly and it is super cloudy in my head.

"I didn't review the footage, so I cannot say accurate things, but it was probably the scariest I have experienced.

The Black Foils boat has made it to shore, but is not in good shape. Photo: RNZ

"Full support to Team NZ and also my teammates. Hopefully, everyone is OK."

Delapierre would not reveal which of his crew was injured and could not speculate on whether his boat would be back on the water for Sunday.

"At the moment, it looks difficult for us to race tomorrow, but nothing is impossible, so we'll see."

Unsurprisingly, the Black Foils did not put anyone up for media questions, but driver Peter Burling and strategist Liv Mackay were both spotted - shaken, but apparently uninjured - afterwards.

New Zealand SailGP marks the first occasion 13 boats have contested racing, with the addition of Artemis Sweden for this year's series. Spain missed the season's opening event at Perth, after suffering damage in practice, but the fleet was at full strength for the first time at Auckland.

All 13 teams were jostling for position off the startline, making the tight run to the first mark chaotic. That leg is usually the fastest of the race, exacerbating the risk.

Next year, organisers hope to add a 14th team to the championship and will likely split the fleet into smaller heats of seven, as they for practice racing currently.

Sunday's forecast suggests even more wind on the course, with racing brought forward a few hours to avoid the worst of the current weather bomb over the North Island.

The collision left two injured from each team. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images

"I don't know what's the league position, but probably tomorrow, we need to take some decisions to avoid this kind of stuff," Delapierre said. "We were probably above the margin today, so we'll see what happens."

Delapiere admitted the fleet size may have contributed to the accident.

"It's probably part of the equation, but it's way more complicated than that, so I don't want to say too much."

This is New Zealand's second major crash in as many events.

Moments into the season-opening race at Perth last month, the Black Foils collided with Switzerland, losing their stern, and were unable to race again that weekend.

They faced an anxious repair process over following weeks, but Amokura was apparently back to full integrity for their home regatta, as the home team finished third and first in the first two races to lead the event into race three.

This time, the damage to boat and crew is even more serious.

After the Perth incident, NZ driver Peter Burling was judged at fault and became the first to incur demerit points under newly introduced SailGP 'Super Licence' protocols.