Walker rides to Oceania victory

Leila Walker. PHOTO: ODT FILES

New Zealand Olympian Leila Walker started her 2026 season on a winning note by defending her elite women’s title at the Oceania championships in Brisbane yesterday.

The Cambridge BMX Club rider had the closest of battles with compatriot Megan Williams (Rotorua) with both riders finishing on the same points after a three-moto competition.

Walker, 20, had the fastest lap time of the event to be awarded the title on overall points, following winning the title in New Plymouth last year.

Williams produced a confident display with the Kiwi pair too strong for the Australians at the Sleemans BMX facility in Brisbane, which will host the UCI world championships this year.

Walker was pleased to get some quality racing in the legs in her first competition since last year.

"It started out slowly. It has been a long time between drinks," she said.

"It’s been six months since our last international race. I found my rhythm towards the end; I knocked off the nerves and got the race day done."

Australian riders dominated the elite men’s competition won by Jesse Asmus over renowned Olympian Isaac Kennedy in a tight final with the experienced North Harbour rider Michael Bias sixth and Bennett Greenough (Cambridge) seventh.

The podium chances for both Kiwis were thwarted with a crash in the final.

Cambridge rider Brooke Penny finished second in the under-23 women’s contest, racing with the elite women, while the Cambridge pair of Jack Greenough and Finn Cogan finished seventh and eighth respectively in the under-23 men.

Again, a fall hindered the hopes for the New Zealanders with Cogan crashing and Greenough caught in the aftermath.

Whangarei club rider Tyla Dinsdale led the Kiwi riders in the junior men’s race, finishing fourth, pipped from the podium by a slim margin after three third placings in his motos. Nico Cogan (Cambridge) was fifth.

The New Zealand pair of Madeleine Hunter (Mountain Raiders) and Azaria Thornley (North Avon) finished fifth and sixth respectively in the junior women’s competition.

There were about 200 New Zealand entries in the challenge and cruiser class racing over the weekend in Brisbane. The competition was one of three events for world championship selection for junior elite males and females.

The world championships, expected to attract about 3000 competitors, are from July 18 to 25.

— Allied Media