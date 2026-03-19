Large Otago contingent

A swag of Otago athletes have been named in the the largest New Zealand team to compete at the Oceania championships.

Paralympic shot putter Holly Robinson headlines the crew and is joined by Taieri clubmates Felix McDonald (long jump), Zharna Beattie (discus), Josh Chisholm (para shot put) and William Evans (javelin).

Aspiring runners Hayato Yoneto (100m) and Phoebe Laker (200m 400m), Hill-City University runners Sadye Kawau (100m) and Alex Walker (400m), and Ariki long jumper Shay Veitch round out the Otago contingent. Dunedin coach Raylene Bates will also serve as the para team manager.

Several Olympians are also part of the team including Zoe Hobbs, Jacko Gill, Sam Tanner, Tori Moorby and Lauren Bruce.

The 157-strong team, which includes senior, under-18 and para athletes, will compete in Darwin on May 18-23. — Allied Media