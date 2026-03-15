Alice Robinson clams another podium finish

Alice Robinson in action in Sweden. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand skier Alice Robinson has continued her excellent season, finishing third in the Giant Slalom at the latest round in Are, Sweden.

She posted a time of 1:12.46 in her first run, and then 1:10.70 in her second run, to finished a combined 0.75 of a second behind the winner, Austrian Julia Scheib.

The win was Scheib's first World Cup title, and also won her the giant slalom crystal globe after Switzerland's Camille Rast failed to complete her second run in Are, Sweden.

Scheib, who now has an unassailable lead of 189 points over Rast in the standings, was trailing the Swiss skier after the first run, but surged into the lead on the second and won by 0.36 seconds.

Scheib is the first Austrian woman to win a World Cup giant slalom title since Eva-Maria Brem in 2016.

American Paula Moltzan finished in second place.

Overall, Robinson is sixth in the Giant Slalom standings with 372 points.