Special for Hall to have family at Paralympics

Para alpine skier Adam Hall, 38, is gearing up for what will likely be his final Winter Paralympics in Italy. Photo: Getty Images

Sixth Paralympics in, Wānaka's Adam Hall knows exactly how rare this moment is.

The 38-year-old para alpine skier is in Italy preparing for what will probably be his final Winter Paralympic.

But for the first time in his decorated career, he will have a full family cheering squad on the sidelines.

Hall and fellow Kiwi Corey Peters make up New Zealand’s two-strong Paralympic team, and both head to the Italian Alps as genuine medal contenders.

For Hall, this campaign carries an extra layer of meaning.

Born with spina bifida, Hall burst on to the global stage with gold in the men’s standing slalom at Vancouver in 2010.

Eight years later, he reclaimed the title at PyeongChang, adding to a haul that also includes three Paralympic bronze medals.

Now, with nearly two-thirds of his life spent on snow, he said perspective came easily.

He said he was full of gratitude for those around him, including team-mates and coaches, who had supported him.

Adam Hall has been competing on the international stage for more than two decades. Photo: Michael Bradley/Getty Images

As for many athletes, though, it is family who sacrifice most.

Hall’s 7-year-old daughter, Gracelynn, will watch her father race in person for the first time, alongside his wife Elitsa, herself a two-time US Winter Paralympian.

With travel restrictions during the last Games because of Covid, Hall’s family and friends are making the most of seeing him in action this time.

‘‘To have our daughter there watching is something special and she is at an age now where hopefully she’ll be able to remember that experience,’’ Hall said.

Hall also has the in-laws, cousins and an old childhood mate from his days growing up in Outram among his supporters.

He calls the Kiwi Paralympic squad ‘‘a small but mighty team’’ who spend a lot of their time away from family and is hoping to reward them with another podium finish in Italy.

‘‘I’m just missing a silver, so we’ll see if we get the full set or not.’’

His specialist event is the slalom, but he will also line up in the giant slalom.

‘‘The competition is so tight now and the margins are getting smaller and I’ve said this before that no matter what colour, if it’s a bronze or silver it feels just as good as gold.

‘‘Can’t be too fussy about the colour, but we do strive to be on top.’’

Hall is familiar with the Italian Alps and followed the Winter Olympics with interest as he will be skiing on the same slopes around Cortina.

‘‘For us we call the Olympics the test event, jokingly. They kind of iron everything out before the big show.’’

The big show for Hall starts with the giant slalom on March 13 followed by the slalom on March 15.