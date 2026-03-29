Serious crash at Waldronville

Photo: ODT Files

Dunedin police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a crash at Waldronville.

A spokeswoman says emergency services were alerted to the crash at a private property about 7.10pm yesterday.

"One person has serious injuries."

Stuff is reporting it was at Beachlands Speedway, but police had no further comment yet this morning when contacted by the Otago Daily Times.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

- Allied Media