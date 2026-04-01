The road is long for Scots boarder

Sam McWilliam has come a long way to do his final year of schooling at Otago Boys’ High School. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A new pupil at Otago Boys’ High School is following in his dad’s footsteps, even though it was a 19,000km jaunt to school.

Sam McWilliam, 17, has begun his year 13 studies at the school and is getting used to life at the hostel.

Sam has come a long way to get to the school.

He lived in Edinburgh with his parents and brother until a couple of months ago when he flew to Dunedin to finish his schooling at Otago Boys’ High School.

It did not worry him it was on the other side of the world.

His father, Carl McWilliam, went to Otago Boys’ from 1988 to 1992.

Sam said his dad did not order him to head to Littlebourne — it was more his idea.

‘‘Dad said it would be kind of cool, but he didn’t push me at all. It was something I thought would be quite cool. Meet some new people. Visit some new places,’’ he said.

‘‘So far it’s been good. I’ve got a few relations here so can nip out and see them.’’

Carl McWilliam.

He said Dunedin was a lot smaller than Edinburgh and the roads were very long. Edinburgh has a population of more than 500,000, well above Dunedin.

The same street names are helping, he said.

Believe it or not, he was enjoying the late Dunedin summer. But when summer in Edinburgh struggles to get to 20°C any sunshine in the South was appreciated.

Sam had been to Dunedin when he was younger, primary school age, but had not been back for a good while.

His family came with him at the start of school for a few days before returning to Scotland.

His dad had a trip planned later in the year, but with the way the world was at the moment that could be some time away.

Sam said he had done half a year of year 13 studies at Edinburgh Academy, which was a co-educational school of about 400 back in Edinburgh.

The midfield back/wing had trials to play rugby for the school coming up.

Sam’s father went to play rugby in Scotland after having played for New Zealand Universities and being involved in the New Zealand sevens programme, met Sam’s mother Kirsty there, and had been in Scotland since.

The couple run a rugby programme for youngsters, Rugbytots, in Scotland.