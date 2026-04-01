Savouring in preparation for grape-picking season

I hope to get in a couple of tastings of Central Pinot Noir in the next few weeks as a sort of precursor to heading up to Bannockburn for harvest myself for a few days.

Every year I engage in a little crystal ball gazing with my viticulturist friend Gareth, trying to get an idea when harvest will be in full swing so that I can juggle times with family and work commitments.

Of course, Mother Nature has an even greater hand in this and things can change: it all depends on when the fruit is ready to be picked!

It’s hard work but rewarding and when you get to try the wine a year or more later you can proudly say ‘‘I picked those grapes!’’.

2022 Quartz Reef Bendigo Pinot Noir

RRP $59 Price

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Wild rose florals, earthy

nuances, elegance

rather the fruit bomb

path. The palate hits a

highly engaging

counterpoint between

juiciness and structure.

Red berry fruits, graphite

and earth, with

wonderful length and lip-

smacking chewiness.

Air allows the fragrance

to grow superbly, a wisp

of thyme now, the palate

showing its depth and

class. One to

contemplate and savour.

2024 Maude East Meets West Central Otago Pinot Noir

RRP $55 Price

Rating Excellent

Strikingly different nose

of smoke and bonfire

embers, oyster shell

salinity, savoury aspects,

wild herb, the fruit in a

supporting role. Vibrant

in the mouth, lifted,

almost tingly, zesty

freshness with lovely

texture that envelops the

palate. Medium-weight,

fine, complex, the sweet

fruit opening out on the

close, now fine tannins

getting into the groove.

Fascinating wine to take

time over.

2022 Folding Hill Orchard Block Bendigo Pinot Noir

RRP $70 Price

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Another wine where

florality is to the fore,

flower petal, spices,

red fruits, fine and

quietly beguiling, you

could lose yourself in

the nose. Freshness,

almost cooling in the

mouth, summer

berries, pencil lead,

earthy aspects, the

tannic grip more

evident as it begins to

open out, excellent

length with a real, zesty

quality. Refined and

rather elegant.

2024 Maude Kids Block Central Otago Pinot Noir

RRP $55 Price

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

A trip to the boudoir,

initially exotic perfumes,

musk, lavender, spices,

beginning to settle into

its groove as the fruit

begins to hold sway.

Ripe fruits without overt

sweetness, blueberry

and plum, a touch of

cherry, brambly herbs,

spice, lots going on

here. Lovely poise all

the elements joining in

on the wonderfully,

long, dry, chewy finish.

Crunchy texture now,

just so inviting, urging

another glass.

2021 Domaine Thomson Mercurey

RRP $99 Price

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

The fruit leaps out, red

and dark fruits at first,

then the florality and

savoury qualities kick

in, humus, perfume

building beautifully. The

palate continues the

theme, bright and juicy

entry, grip and tannic

structure quietly creep

up on you, just so

nicely integrated, a

long, long close. Depth

here without being

‘big’, not trying hard to

impress and knows

what it’s doing.

2024 Monte Christo Pisa Central Otago Pinot Noir

RRP $90 Price

Rating Excellent

A sense of volume,

teasing with hints of

florality, fruit pastille,

flower petal, spice,

wildness, showing

glimpses of what is to

come. Dark and chewy

palate, graphite, stony

minerality, raspberry,

showing its youthful

qualities and intent, the

tannic grip really clear

now on the super long

close, the flavours

hanging in the mouth,

a touch of plum now.

So much potential, a

wine for the future.