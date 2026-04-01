Wednesday, 1 April 2026

Savouring in preparation for grape-picking season

    By Mark Henderson
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Wine Reviews

    I hope to get in a couple of tastings of Central Pinot Noir in the next few weeks as a sort of precursor to heading up to Bannockburn for harvest myself for a few days.

    Every year I engage in a little crystal ball gazing with my viticulturist friend Gareth, trying to get an idea when harvest will be in full swing so that I can juggle times with family and work commitments.

    Of course, Mother Nature has an even greater hand in this and things can change: it all depends on when the fruit is ready to be picked!

    It’s hard work but rewarding and when you get to try the wine a year or more later you can proudly say ‘‘I picked those grapes!’’.

    2022 Quartz Reef Bendigo Pinot Noir

     
    Price RRP $59
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding
     
    Wild rose florals, earthy 
    nuances, elegance 
    rather the fruit bomb 
    path. The palate hits a 
    highly engaging 
    counterpoint between 
    juiciness and structure. 
    Red berry fruits, graphite 
    and earth, with 
    wonderful length and lip-
    smacking chewiness. 
    Air allows the fragrance 
    to grow superbly, a wisp 
    of thyme now, the palate 
    showing its depth and 
    class. One to 
    contemplate and savour.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    2024 Maude East Meets West Central Otago Pinot Noir

     
    Price RRP $55
    Rating Excellent
     
    Strikingly different nose 
    of smoke and bonfire 
    embers, oyster shell 
    salinity, savoury aspects, 
    wild herb, the fruit in a 
    supporting role. Vibrant 
    in the mouth, lifted, 
    almost tingly, zesty 
    freshness with lovely 
    texture that envelops the 
    palate. Medium-weight, 
    fine, complex, the sweet 
    fruit opening out on the 
    close, now fine tannins 
    getting into the groove. 
    Fascinating wine to take 
    time over.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    2022 Folding Hill Orchard Block Bendigo Pinot Noir

     
    Price RRP $70
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding
     
    Another wine where 
    florality is to the fore, 
    flower petal, spices, 
    red fruits, fine and 
    quietly beguiling, you 
    could lose yourself in 
    the nose. Freshness, 
    almost cooling in the 
    mouth, summer 
    berries, pencil lead, 
    earthy aspects, the 
    tannic grip more 
    evident as it begins to 
    open out, excellent 
    length with a real, zesty 
    quality. Refined and 
    rather elegant.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    2024 Maude Kids Block Central Otago Pinot Noir

     
    Price RRP $55
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding
     
    A trip to the boudoir, 
    initially exotic perfumes, 
    musk, lavender, spices, 
    beginning to settle into 
    its groove as the fruit 
    begins to hold sway. 
    Ripe fruits without overt 
    sweetness, blueberry 
    and plum, a touch of 
    cherry, brambly herbs, 
    spice, lots going on 
    here. Lovely poise all 
    the elements joining in 
    on the wonderfully, 
    long, dry, chewy finish. 
    Crunchy texture now, 
    just so inviting, urging 
    another glass.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    2021 Domaine Thomson Mercurey

     
    Price RRP $99
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding
     
    The fruit leaps out, red 
    and dark fruits at first, 
    then the florality and 
    savoury qualities kick 
    in, humus, perfume 
    building beautifully. The 
    palate continues the 
    theme, bright and juicy 
    entry, grip and tannic 
    structure quietly creep 
    up on you, just so 
    nicely integrated, a 
    long, long close. Depth 
    here without being 
    ‘big’, not trying hard to 
    impress and knows 
    what it’s doing.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    2024 Monte Christo Pisa Central Otago Pinot Noir

     
    Price RRP $90
    Rating Excellent
     
    A sense of volume, 
    teasing with hints of 
    florality, fruit pastille, 
    flower petal, spice, 
    wildness, showing 
    glimpses of what is to 
    come. Dark and chewy 
    palate, graphite, stony 
    minerality, raspberry, 
    showing its youthful 
    qualities and intent, the 
    tannic grip really clear 
    now on the super long 
    close, the flavours 
    hanging in the mouth, 
    a touch of plum now. 
    So much potential, a 
    wine for the future.