Family elated drug for daughter funded

Maddie and Mackenzie Palmer are hopeful that a ‘‘miracle’’ drug for cystic fibrosis will soon be available for their daughter Maya. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A Dunedin family say they are over the moon that a potentially ‘‘life-saving’’ drug treating cystic fibrosis (CF) has got full government funding.

Pharmac yesterday removed the requirement for CF patients needing to be at least 6 years’ old in order to receive subsidised Trikafta.

Now, children diagnosed with the condition can immediately receive it.

‘‘We are pleased to be progressing a proposal with a positive impact for New Zealanders living with CF and their whānau, as well as reducing some resource requirements for Health New Zealand services,’’ Pharmac’s decision said.

‘‘We plan to work with the supplier and prescribing clinicians to ensure appropriate resources and education are provided to treaters, people with CF and their families.’’

The announcement came as great news for one Dunedin family who were planning to move to Australia if they were unable to access the drug in New Zealand.

Instead, Mackenzie and Maddie Palmer said they were ‘‘over the moon’’ about yesterday’s announcement and what it meant for daughter Maya, who is nearly 2 years’ old.

The drug has been estimated to potentially improve children’s lifespan by up to 25 years.

Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand has said about 55 children a year would benefit from Trikafta.

‘‘This decision is life-changing for our family — we can stay in New Zealand with our village and Maya has the chance at a healthier, happier life,’’ Mrs Palmer said.

‘‘We are so grateful for this decision and we are grateful for the support of the Otago community.’’

CF is the most common life-threatening genetic condition affecting New Zealand children.

It is an inherited condition some people are born with that mainly affects their lungs and digestive system.

The couple found out about Maya’s condition in the 30th week of Mrs Palmer’s pregnancy.

Maya — a regular at hospitals — was a ‘‘very happy’’ child, Mrs Palmer said.

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz