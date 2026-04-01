Architect has bust up with uni

A bronze bust of Joseph Lister, 1st Baron Lister OM PC FRS FRCSE FRCPGlas FRCS (April 5, 1827 – February 10, 1912), an English surgeon, medical scientist, experimental pathologist and pioneer of antiseptic surgery and preventive healthcare, who enriched the world by his discovery of the antiseptic system of surgery, and whose name stands high in the roll of public benefactors. Sculpture by George Henry Paulin ARSA. — Otago Witness, Issue 3762, 20 April 1926, Page 43

The bust of Lord Lister in the Exhibition Art Gallery has been admired by thousands of visitors. It is an exquisite piece of sculpture and it is pleasing to know that it is to be retained in Dunedin.

Mr Anscombe, architect to the university, has purchased it and has intimated to Dr Fitzgerald, chairman of the Medical Committee of the University Council, his desire to present it to the university. The Chancellor of the university, Mr TK Sidey MP has accepted the gift on behalf of the university, and in consultation with the donor, has agreed that it would most appropriately find a home in the new medical school building.

Dunedin and the university are to be congratulated on this splendid and appropriate gift by one of Dunedin's best known citizens, and the heartiest thanks of the university are expressed to Mr Anscombe for his generosity.

Memorial tablet unveiled

The Synod of Otago and Southland yesterday unveiled in the vestibule of First Church a large brass tablet in honour of the memory of the late Rev Dr Bannerman, one of the most noteworthy of the pioneers of Presbyterianism in this province.

The gathering was attended not only by members of the Synod, but also by the friends of the late Dr Bannerman and by members of his family. The Rev R Scott Allan, Moderator of Synod, presided.

Interest waning?

“Is interest in the Returned Soldiers’ Associations waning, and are the associations no longer needed?” was a question asked by a Daily Times reporter to Mr JM White (secretary of the Dunedin RSA), who stated that as far as Dunedin was concerned interest had not waned and that there was just as urgent a need for the association now as there had been in the past.

The membership last year was 1685 as compared with 1615 this year, but it was thought that the decrease in numbers would soon be made up.

In Dunedin during the past few weeks, said Mr White, there had been more cases of men whose health had just broken down than in any similar period for several years past.

During the last six weeks five men had gone to sanatoria suffering from tuberculosis attributable to the after-effects of gas and two others were to proceed to a sanatorium from hospital within a few days.

As time passed it became increasingly difficult to prove that eases of ill-health were due to war service, and had it not been for the work of the Returned Solders’ Association many men who were undoubtedly entitled to pensions would not be in receipt of them now.

Trams collide

Two of the City Corporation trams were extensively damaged in a collision which occurred in Lower High street opposite the Queen’s Gardens at about 2.50pm yesterday.

The mishap was caused through the brakes on a tram which was drawing a trailer failing to act when a tram in front stopped.

The result was a smash which was heard for some distance around. The rear of the tram in front was badly smashed, as was the front of the tram which failed to stop.

The motorman on the tram which was responsible for the accident was not hurt, but Walter Mowat, the conductor on the front car, received several bruises about his body which necessitated his removal to hospital.

An elderly lady in the front car received a minor cut on the face, and one or two other passengers were slightly shaken. Fortunately there were very few passengers in the cars at the time. The damage to the cars is estimated at between £20 and £30.

Two trams which were blocked as a result of the accident also collided, but apart from the breaking of the glass on the destination sign no damage was done.

Within a very short time the track was again clear.

— ODT, 1.4.1926