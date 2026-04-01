Teen accused of stealing Caversham cars

A teenager has been arrested after three cars were allegedly stolen from a Dunedin suburb.

Acting Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said two Mazda Demios and a Toyota Aqua were taken from the Caversham area last night.

Police found a 15-year-old boy in one of them.

He was arrested, charged with multiple vehicle thefts and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, and was scheduled to appear in the Youth Court today.

It was at this stage suspected the boy had stolen all three vehicles, but inquiries were continuing into possible further offences in the area, Acting Snr Sgt Notman said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz