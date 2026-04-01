Couch fire in Castle St investigated

The remains of the couch in Castle St today. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Police are making inquiries after a couch was set alight in Dunedin’s student quarter.

Acting Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said officers and firefighters were called to Castle St about 1am today after reports of a couch alight.

No one was located near the fire when emergency services arrived, and it was extinguished safely.

The Campus Cop would be making further inquiries this morning, Acting Snr Sgt Notman said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they sent one appliance from Willowbank station to the scene.

Police say they have been pleased with the apparent lack of couch fires recently, with none reported during the St Patrick’s Day partying last month.

University of Otago proctor Dave Scott’s most recent annual disciplinary report noted there were a total of 22 ‘‘sofa-related fires’’ recorded in North Dunedin last year - a slight increase compared to previous years.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz