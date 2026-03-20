Cooper tipped to add to his 10 elite titles

Anton Cooper in action at the Oceania championships. PHOTO: OCEANIA CYCLING

Anton Cooper is set to extend his extraordinary run in the New Zealand cross-country mountain biking championships in Rotorua this weekend.

The 31-year-old Christchurch rider is the favourite to add to his 10 elite titles at Whakarewarewa Forest.

Auckland rider Matthew Wilson, the 2024 champion and last year’s runner-up, will be Cooper’s toughest challenger, having been competitive in the North America gravel circuits.

Caleb Bottcher (Rotorua) and Corban Nicol (Taupo) will also fight for podium placings.

There will be an interesting fight for the elite women’s honours, with world cup champion Sammie Maxwell taking a break.

Sonia Foote (Taupo) was a two-time national champion over 20 years ago, while Amelie MacKay (Christchurch) steps up from the under-23 world circuit.

Samara Sheppard, a three-time national champion, made her mark in the marathon, and Christchurch rider Mary Gray, a two-time national junior champion, is the current national marathon champion.

The under-23 men’s grade will be an exciting battle between Hamilton brothers Fletcher and Hunter Adams and Taupo’s Nicol Coen, who won the New Zealand marathon title last year.

Christchurch riders Annabel Bligh and Maria Laurie are expected to be main contenders for the women’s under-23 event.

The weekend doubles as the official national championships for enduro, with the event attracting strong entries, including several Australian competitors, led by Marcus Sayers and Harry Kneebone.

Local support will be strong for Joe Millington (Rotorua), who finished 11th overall in the men’s elite in his debut season on the world series.

Well-known downhill riders including Kate Hastings, international prospect Eliana Hulsebosch and veterans Rae Morrison and Beijing Olympian Kashi Leuchs will also be in action.