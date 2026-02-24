Taieri representatives collect wins at International Track Meet

Jorja Gibbons in action. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Jorja Gibbons put her foot down and never let up.

The Taieri sprinter was one of Otago’s best on the track at the International Track Meet at the weekend, storming home to win the women’s 100m bronze in 11.95sec.

She was the only runner to dip under the 12-second mark at Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub in Christchurch.

Taieri Paralympian Holly Robinson lined up for her first big meeting of the summer and won the women’s open para shot put with a season’s best throw of 12.21m (86.84%), ahead of fellow Paralympian Lisa Adams (Lake City) who threw 13.25m (85.48%).

Taieri thrower Rorie Poff won the men’s open para shot put with his throw of 8.31m (67.84%).

Ryan Young (Aspiring) came second in the men’s triple jump bronze with a leap of 14.49m and Luke Moffitt (Hill City-University) came third in the men’s 110m hurdles bronze in 15.37sec.

Dunedin Paralympian Anna Grimaldi ran 25.63sec in the women’s 200m bronze.

Auckland’s Tommy Te Puni has broke the national 200m record with his time of 20.35sec. He dipped under Joseph Miller’s 2017 record of 20.37sec.

Tiaan Whelpton ran the fastest 100m race of his career, clocking a scintillating 10.01sec. However the wind was above the official limit for it to be noted as a record.

Olympian Tom Walsh cruised to the men’s shot put bronze title with a season’s best of 20.83m.

— Kiwi pole vaulter Imogen Ayris has continued her lifetime best form, clearing 4.76m at the All Star Perche meeting in Clermont-Ferrand, France at the weekend. Ayris improved from her recent personal best of 4.70m.

Olivia McTaggart finished with a season’s best of 4.70m, while in Auckland Eliza McCartney made the 4.70m mark for the first time this season at the Auckland Championships.

All three Olympians have met the entry standard for the world indoor championships next month — but countries are only able to enter two athletes at the event.

Sam Ruthe broke the national under-20, under-19, under-18 and under-17 3000m records in Boston yesterday, with a time of 7min 43.16sec to finish second at the indoor meet.

He came within 6sec of the open national record of 7:36.22 held by Geordie Beamish.

Ruthe now holds all the under-20 national records between 800m and 5000m.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz