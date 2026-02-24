Dunstan club shines across categories

Dunstan crew (from left) Harry Lightfoot, Charlie Manser, Matt O’Meara and Henry Clatworthy row their way to gold in the men’s senior coxless quad sculls at Lake Karapiro. PHOTOS: SHARRON BENNETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Henry Clatworthy, Matt O’Meara, Charlie Manser and Harry Lightfoot are a winning combination.

The Dunstan quartet were in some form, charging to the finish line to be crowned the men’s senior coxless quad sculls champions.

They wrapped up the national title in 6min 03.55sec on the final day of the New Zealand championships at Lake Karapiro, Waikato, on Saturday.

But they did not stop there.

They were back on the water soon after guiding their way to silver in the men’s premier coxless quad sculls in 6min 14.96sec.

That is after the crew had already split into doubles the day earlier — Clatworthy and O’Meara and Manser and Lightfoot — to win gold and silver respectively in the men’s senior double sculls.

They were a shining light among a glimmering national championships for the Central Otago club, who returned home with 15 medals.

Dunstan’s women’s senior coxless quad sculls crew won gold.

Emma Spittle, Olivia Key, Olivia Piebenga and Millie Scott were sublime racing away to win the women’s senior coxless quad sculls in 6min 45.23sec.

Club-mates Bella Breen, Madison Neale, Ruby Smith and Maggie Hepburn won bronze in the same final in 6min 54.08sec and Harrison Thode, Josh Bartlett, Oliver Hamilton and Sebastian Watson won bronze in the men’s edition in 6min 06.71sec.

Isla Westlake had a championship to remember, picking up three medals in the single on the final day. She won silver in the women’s intermediate single sculls in 8min 53.54sec and bronze in the club single sculls in 8min 12.24sec and the senior single sculls in 8min 25.16sec.

Aidan O’Docherty won bronze in the men’s intermediate single sculls in 8min 10.37sec and Lewis Meates won bronze in the senior singles sculls in 7min 35.70sec.

Oamaru also added more silverware to their medal tally, picking up their first golds of the regatta.

Grace Webster, Matilda Isbister, Summer Brosnan, Hunter McLay, Milly Paterson, Kaiah Rawson, Anabel King, Pippa McMillan and cox Greer Dickson set the platform from the start to win the women’s novice coxed eight in 7min 17.61sec.

Oamaru rowing coach Ivan Docherty and club members, wearing "lucky socks" with his face on them, pose at the national championships.

The crew — who might have been spurred on by their "lucky socks" with coach Ivan Docherty’s face on them — were gunning for the top of the podium and were 9sec ahead of their closest competitors.

Webster, Isbister, Brosnan and McLay then jumped in a boat with cox Isla Kappely to win the women’s novice coxed quad sculls in 7min 51.68sec.

Otago University rower Hannah Matehaere and Dunstan rower Emma Spittle were part of the Waikato crew that won bronze in the women’s premier coxless quad sculls.

Former Otago Boys rower Henry Kirk also won a red coat as part of the Avon crew that won the men’s premier eight.

