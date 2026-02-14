Boil water notice for Christchurch suburbs

Water must be boiled for more than a minute. Photo: Getty Images

Christchurch residents in eastern suburbs are being warned to boil their water due to bacteria contamination.

A public health alert had been issued today for people living in New Brighton, Burwood, Wainoni, Aranui and Southshore.

It says all water, including filtered, needs to be continuously boiled for at least one minute.

Residents and people travelling to these areas would receive text alerts about the issue.

Christchurch City Council said staff and contractors are in the area carrying out further testing and investigations to understand the cause of the contamination.

The boil water notice would be in place until further notice, it said.