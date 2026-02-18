Second priest at Christchurch school accused of sex abuse

Fr Brian Cummings was rector at St Bede's College between 1990-2001. Photo: Supplied

A second priest who worked at St Bede's College in Christchurch was accused of sexual abuse by three complainants over three decades, it can be revealed.

The priest, who "strenuously denied" the allegations, was rector at the school for more than a decade and worked alongside another priest recently revealed as sexually abusing four boys.

The school's current rector said the matter was "distressing" and that any form of abuse was "unacceptable".

RNZ earlier revealed that former priest Rowan Donoghue had admitted six charges including indecent assault on a boy aged 12 to 16, indecent assault on a boy 16 and over and sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection. He is awaiting sentencing.

The offending related to four boys boarding at St Bede's between 1996 and 2000.

It can now be revealed that another priest, Fr Brian Cummings, was also accused of sexual abuse by three complainants.

Cummings, who died in 2022 aged 68, was rector at the school between 1990 and 2001.

Fr Rowan Donoghue outside the Christchurch District Court last month. Photo: RNZ

RNZ approached the Society of Mary for comment on allegations involving Cummings last week. Members are often known as Marists.

Initially the religious order said if there were allegations about any other Marists they encouraged complainants to take them to police.

Pressed further for comment, a Society of Mary spokesperson confirmed yesterday it had records of three complaints of sexual abuse against Cummings from three complainants.

"They were received in 1996, 2014 and in 2023; the third came after he had died. All related to his time at St Bede's College. Cummings strenuously denied the accusations in 1996 and 2014.

"The first two complaints were investigated by police and the Society of Mary. Police took no action on either complaint. The third complaint was investigated by the Church."

RNZ asked St Bede's College rector Jon McDowall for comment on allegations of sexual abuse in relation to Cummings.

He replied the school was "aware of allegations against the late Father Cummings".

"Those allegations are working through a process and we are not able to offer any further comment at this time."

He said he found the matters "distressing".

"Any form of abuse is unacceptable, regardless of when it occurred or whether it involved one individual or many.

"I was not in this role at the time these matters arose. My responsibility now is to ensure we respond with clarity, care and integrity."

He said work was under way to understand what was known historically and how those matters were addressed.

"That work is being led by the current Boards and myself.

"Some historical allegations were previously subject to investigation. Where new information comes to light, we encourage it to be brought forward and addressed through the appropriate channels.

"What matters most is that anyone impacted feels supported and heard. We are committed to ensuring concerns are addressed appropriately, with care, integrity and accountability."

The school today operated with "clear safeguarding expectations, strong oversight, and a culture where student well-being comes first."

"Abuse has no place at St Bede's - past, present or future."

In a statement Detective Superintendent Darryl Sweeney said: "Police can confirm offending was reported to us centred on St Bede's in the 1980s/90s, investigated by Canterbury District in 2013.

"Following enquiries, the evidential test to proceed with prosecution was not met.

"This investigative material has been handed to the current investigation [into Donoghue]."

McDowall sent an email to former St Bede's students yesterday. The email, seen by RNZ, referred to "continued media coverage" relating to "historical matters" related to the school.

"I am aware there may be further reporting in the coming days. I do not want you as Old Boys and Alumni to be caught off guard if additional historical matters are referenced. I will not speculate on what may or may not be published, but it is possible that some of the content may be difficult to read."

McDowall said he recognised that for many former students the coverage may "bring back difficult memories or raise personal questions about your own time at the college".

"For some, it may be confronting or unsettling. That response is entirely understandable."

Anyone who wished to speak to him about any concerns, or share their own experiences could contact him directly.

Cummings' departure from St Bede's College was marked in the 2001 yearbook.

Cummings first started at the school in 1980 as an English and religious education teacher. He was also a dormitory master, eventually becoming the dean of boarders. In 1988 he left the school and was deputy rector at St Patrick's College Silverstream in Upper Hutt, but returned about two years later to become rector.

"St Bede's has been his primary focus and the goal of all his efforts. He has never tired in working for the good of the Staff and Students who make up this College," the magazine said.

McDowall earlier told RNZ it was brought to his attention by police in recent weeks that the college had previously been notified of concerns relating to Donoghue.

"On learning this, I immediately took steps to establish clearly what was known by the school, when it was known, and how it was handled. I was not in this role at the time, and records from that period are limited. This work is ongoing; I am committed to gaining as much clarity as possible and doing so with care and integrity.

"I will say again, if there was inaction, and any failure to respond appropriately, then I am appalled. My thoughts remain with the victims and survivors who continue to live with the impact of this harm."

Police appeal for people to come forward

In a statement to RNZ, Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said last week police were appealing for anyone with information on offending by Donoghue to come forward.

A suppression order on Donoghue's guilty plea was lifted last month.

"Following the lifting of all suppression, police have been made aware that former students of Wellington school St Patrick's College Silverstream, have alleged similar offending by Father Donoghue," Simmons said.

"We know it can be incredibly difficult and at times distressing to talk about these matters, but we would like to reassure any victims of offending that we will take them seriously.

"Police has a number of officers and detectives dedicated to these cases, and we provide a safe space to report offending in confidence."

St Patrick's Silverstream rector Rob Ferreira earlier told RNZ the school had not been made aware of any allegations of abuse in care while Donoghue worked at the school between 1982 to 1992.

"We have not had any inquiries from the police either.

"We operate according to clearly set out guidelines and best practice and you should note that our primary concern is the wellbeing of our students. Given that - our protection of the privacy and any other rights of survivors of abuse and other individuals would be paramount."

The school had informed the community that Donoghue's name suppression had lifted, he said.

