Stolen tools seen on Marketplace recovered

A quick-thinking member of the public led police to a burglar after spotting their own stolen tools for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Acting Superintendent Ash Tabb said the person arranged to meet the seller and view the tools, which were reported stolen in January.

After seeing an engraving they had made, the victim knew the tools were theirs.

As they left, they snapped a picture of the offender to pass on to police.

"Police executed a search warrant on the property and located the tools, returning them to the victim," Supt Tabb said.

"A further three bags and crate of tools were seized for officers to evaluate whether they were stolen.

"A firearm was also located and seized from the roof space.

A 33-year-old man was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today on a range of charges, including receiving stolen property, unlawfully possessing a firearm, and drugs charges.

"Police will continue to investigate to determine whether the seized items have been reported stolen."