Priests chain themselves to electorate office over Gaza

A group of clergy members outside the Finance Minister's office in Wellington. Photo: RNZ

A group of clergy members have chained themselves together outside the finance minister's office in Wellington, calling for government action against Israel.

In the Wellington suburb of Johnsonville, the nine clergy members plan to stay overnight and fast outside the office at the Johnsonville Mall.

It is still unclear if New Zealand will join a host of other nations in formally recognising the state of Palestine.

The protesters claim Cabinet may consider the issue on Monday afternoon.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has said the government's position would be revealed at the UN General Assembly in New York next week.

The government sanctioned Israel's Finance and National Security Ministers in June, banning them from travelling to New Zealand.

"We feel that love demands action and at the moment Israel are not listening to the global cries for them to ceasefire and to deliver aid immediately into Gaza," Clergy spokesperson, Anglican church archdeacan Mel McKenzie told RNZ.

McKenzie said the group also wanted to know the timeframe for when sanctions on Israel could be put in place by the New Zealand government.

She said the group supported recognition of a Palestinian state, but that globally people were calling for a ceasefire from Israel.

The group supported a protest in Auckland over the weekend.

The chains around each others arms symbolised that the group was not leaving and was in solidarity with people in Gaza, McKenzie said.

"We want our leaders to show moral courage and to stand with those who are absolutely bound at the moment in suffering."

She said the group would pray and fast through to Tuesday.

Police said the group "was prevented access to an electorate office in central Wellington, no one was trespassed or arrested".

In Auckland five members of a group of clergy members doing a similar protest at National MP Simeon Brown's electorate office in Auckland were served trespass notices.

The group have left the building without incident, police said.

Officers also stopped a small group of people from accessing a different electorate office in central Wellington.

They said nobody was trespassed or arrested.