Thousands turn out for Auckland protest march

Demonstrators make their way down Queen St in Auckland, demanding the government impose sanctions on Israel. Photo: RNZ

Counter-protesters followed the large wave of people making their way through central Auckland who were demanding immediate sanctions on Israel.

Police say as many as 20,000 people on the March for Humanity arrived at Victoria Park.

The march was organised by Aotearoa for Palestine and participants gathered at Aotea Square this morning after high winds made it unsafe to walk over the city's harbour bridge as originally planned.

They made their way along Queen St waving Palestine flags and slogans reading "Don't normalise Genocide" and "Grow a Spine, Stand with Palestine".

At the back of the protest, police provided a human barrier separating them from a group of counter-protesters chanting "Free the Hostages" and "Down with Hamas".

Meanwhile, a second group of about 50 people, believed to be affiliated to Destiny Church, earlier shouted at the main protest group and performed a haka, before being moved on by police.

Protesters gathered in Auckland's Aotea Square in the March for Humanity this morning. Photo: RNZ

Aotearoa for Palestine spokesperson Nadine Mortaja earlier said it would be the largest march for Palestine in New Zealand's history.

In addition to their key demand for New Zealand to sanction Israel, organisers were calling for an immediate unconditional ceasefire; and an immediate end to the blockade and reinstatement of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) to allow life-saving aid to safely enter Gaza.