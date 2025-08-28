Amber alert issued for missing Lower Hutt three-year-old

Missy, 3, went missing in Lower Hutt on Thursday morning. Photo: NZ POLICE

An amber alert has been issued for a missing three-year-old in Lower Hutt.

Stephanie-Anne Spooner, also known as "Missy" disappeared from Kaponga St, Wainuiomata at 9am today.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was wearing navy tights with unicorns and rainbows along with pink gumboots.

Police said Missy stood at 1m tall and may appear to be four or five due to her height.

They said Missy had been outside her home with family when a family member briefly went inside and on their return she was no longer there.

A search in the area surrounding the street was under way; however, the public was urged to contact police with any information about her whereabouts.

The amber alert system - a project between the New Zealand police missing persons unit and Facebook - works to notify the public through various channels when a young person is missing or at risk of harm.