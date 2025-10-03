Detective allegedly accessed rape complainant file

Police are investigating allegations a Christchurch detective inappropriately accessed a rape complainant's case file.

RNZ understands Detective Constable Luke Fazackerley began a sexual relationship with a woman he met after she made a complaint of sexual assault to police.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said Fazackerley remained employed by police.

"We can confirm an internal employment process has been completed after a conflict of interest was identified," he said.

"The police code of conduct says staff must not enter into a sexual or intimate relationship with someone they have met in a professional capacity, if an imbalance of power exists or if that person is vulnerable. This has been addressed with the officer."

He would not provide further detail due to police's privacy obligations as the officer's employer.

However, he confirmed police were now also investigating allegations Fazackerley inappropriately accessed the woman's case file.

As part of that investigation, police would review the officer's access to the file.

"We take inappropriate access to databases and privacy very seriously, and hold our staff to account when that has occurred," Hill said.

"The facts established by the investigation will inform decisions in respect of the outcome."