Fire crews on standby at as flight returns to Christchurch Airport

Firefighters are standing by at Christchurch Airport after a problem with an incoming flight was reported to emergency services.

Fire and Emergency NZ said crews have responded to the call and the flight was expected to land soon.

The problem was reported shortly before 2.30pm on Thursday.

Air New Zealand confirmed its planes were not involved.

A Christchurch Airport spokesperson says a flight is returning to the airport due to an issue that arose shortly after take-off.