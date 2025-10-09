Two hurt as car crashes down bank

Two people were helped out of the vehicle by firefighters. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Two people were injured and had to be helped from their vehicle after crashing down a bank in Allanton.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said crews from the Lookout Point and Outram stations were called to the crash in Granton Rd, at 10.30am today.

The car had careened off the road and crashed into a ditch, she said.

Two people were helped out of the vehicle by firefighters.

Both were assessed at the scene by Hato Hone St John and were transported to Dunedin Hospital in moderate condition.

