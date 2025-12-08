Court date after post-awards drinks

A man left his colleague with a chipped tooth and a cut lip after some post-awards drinks in Dunedin turned violent, police say.

The pair, aged 52 and 29, had been attending the ceremony in the city before continuing to a bar in the Octagon about 2am on Saturday.

While there, the co-workers had been ‘‘having a chat’’ when the younger man allegedly punched the older one in the face, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

‘‘Obviously there's some issues going on with work there.’’

The punch caused the 52-year-old to fall to the ground. He sustained a chipped tooth and a cut lip, requiring stitches.

The 29-year-old was later arrested at 2pm, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was scheduled to appear in the Dunedin District Court this week charged with injuring with intent.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman confirmed they treated one person for minor injuries in the Octagon on Saturday morning.

