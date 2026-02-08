Winds fan vegetation fire near Clyde

Residents have been told to prepare for evacuation as winds fan a vegetation fire near Clyde.

Crews from Clyde, Alexandra, Dunstan and Tarras were called to a property near the intersection of Springvale and McArthur Rds about 1pm, following reports of a grass fire, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

The Alexandra crew had since returned to the station.

"When they got there, they had a grass fire that was basically out, but it was into some pine trees," the spokesman said.

"So they had crews go in from different directions of it to cut it off and to protect any structures that were close by."

People had been told to prepare for evacuation, but it was unclear if an order to leave had been given, he said.

Although fanned by wind, the fire was contained and crews were working to extinguish it.