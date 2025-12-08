Checkpoint picks up drink-drivers, other infringements

Dunedin police carry out breath testing in Cumberland St, early yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Police nabbed a driver who had more than twice the legal breath alcohol limit during an early morning centre city checkpoint yesterday.

Acting Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said officers conducted 401 breath tests in Cumberland St, near Queens Gardens, from 8am, to see if people were still intoxicated from drinking the night before.

Among them was a 51-year-old man who recorded a breath alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

He was summonsed to the Dunedin District Court.

Acting Snr Sgt Notman said a 17-year-old female also recorded a breath alcohol level over the limit and was issued with an infringement notice due to the zero tolerance policy for those under 20.

As well as breath testing, police issued an infringement notice to one motorist for not wearing a seatbelt and another for using a cellphone while driving.

"It’s disappointing that motorists still aren’t getting the message," he said.

"Police will continue to have a focus on restraints, impairment, distractions and speed.

"We will continue to hold people to account who can’t follow the rules."

