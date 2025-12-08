Mayor to head CEO committee

Mayor Sophie Barker. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker appears set to chair the committee that monitors the performance of the city council’s chief executive.

This would add to her responsibilities, which also include chairing Dunedin City Council meetings and the policy and planning committee.

Other matters for the council to discuss this week include the proposed restoration of Cr Lee Vandervis to a leadership role — a decision that could trim the planned pay for councillor colleagues.

The mayor’s proposed governance structure has been a key talking point of the term so far and this is set to continue on Thursday.

That is when the chief executive performance and employment committee is due to be established, headed up by Ms Barker.

Deputy mayor Cherry Lucas is in line to be the committee’s deputy chairwoman and it is proposed the rest of the committee will be made up of Crs Steve Walker, John Chambers and Mickey Treadwell.

The council could have a change of chief executive next year or Sandy Graham could be reappointed for a further term.

Ms Graham became chief executive in 2020 and she was this year granted a one-year extension on her contract, until October next year.

The council will need to advertise the position.

Among the listed responsibilities and delegations for the committee are ‘‘recommend to council for approval when required, a recruitment, selection and appointment process for a chief executive’’ and ‘‘oversee the chief executive recruitment and selection, and recommend candidates and proposed remuneration to council for approval’’.

Ms Barker took an active interest in a fundamentally similar committee when she was a councillor in the previous term and led a push to tighten up on procedure.

‘‘Technically, we only have one employee, responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars of spending and investment, so we need to have tight performance management,’’ she said last year.

As well as setting up the committee on Thursday, the council could back an adjustment to proposed councillor remuneration.

This follows Cr Vandervis initially rejecting deputy roles, but now being invited to jointly chair the finance and performance committee with Cr Lucas.

Cr Vandervis would also lead a council-controlled organisations portfolio.

The proposed amended remuneration for nearly all councillors would slip under $100,000 to $99,340.

It is proposed remuneration for the deputy mayor would still be $145,008.

