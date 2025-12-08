Monday, 8 December 2025

Mosgiel shed fire leads to firearms find

    By Tim Scott
    Photo: ODT files
    A 75-year-old man who allegedly lit a Mosgiel shed on fire was caught with multiple unlicensed firearms and 150 rounds of ammunition in his car, police say.

    Police were called to the blaze at a property in Dukes Rd North about 12.15pm on Saturday.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) had requested police assistance due to ‘‘an arson at a shed’’, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

    Officers arrived to find the man watching the fire. He lived in a campervan on the property and had allegedly lit the fire, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    Police were also told he allegedly had ‘‘loaded firearms in his car’’.

    A search produced a .22 hunting rifle, a .22 break-action pistol, a .303 hunting rifle and a total of 150 rounds of .22 ammunition.

    The man did not have a firearms licence, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    He was arrested and charged with lighting a fire in a prohibited or restricted fire season, under the Fenz Act 2017, and unlawful possession of firearms.

    He was scheduled to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

    A Fenz spokesman said crews from Mosgiel, St Kilda, Lookout Point and Dunedin stations attended. 

    The small shed, about 3m by 6m in size, was ‘‘well ablaze’’ when they arrived.

