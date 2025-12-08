Mosgiel shed fire leads to firearms find

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police were called to the blaze at a property in Dukes Rd North about 12.15pm on Saturday.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) had requested police assistance due to ‘‘an arson at a shed’’, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.
Officers arrived to find the man watching the fire. He lived in a campervan on the property and had allegedly lit the fire, Snr Sgt Bond said.
Police were also told he allegedly had ‘‘loaded firearms in his car’’.
A search produced a .22 hunting rifle, a .22 break-action pistol, a .303 hunting rifle and a total of 150 rounds of .22 ammunition.
The man did not have a firearms licence, Snr Sgt Bond said.
He was arrested and charged with lighting a fire in a prohibited or restricted fire season, under the Fenz Act 2017, and unlawful possession of firearms.
He was scheduled to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.
A Fenz spokesman said crews from Mosgiel, St Kilda, Lookout Point and Dunedin stations attended.
The small shed, about 3m by 6m in size, was ‘‘well ablaze’’ when they arrived.