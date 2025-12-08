Octagon driver banned from drinking well over limit: police

Photo: ODT files

A drunk man banned from consuming alcohol fled officers after driving the wrong way through Dunedin's Octagon, police say.

Police spotted the 38-year-old man about 11.50pm on Saturday.

Officers signalled for him to stop, but he took off and dumped the vehicle in Princes St, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said today.

The man was later found and recorded a breath alcohol level of 820mcg.

The legal limit for people aged 20 and over is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

The man had release conditions to not consume alcohol, so he was arrested, charged for that breach and for drink-driving.

Police earlier in the day stopped several more drivers, who explained they had been drinking on Crate Day, Snr Sgt Bond said.

At a checkpoint in Gowland St around 11pm, a 26-year-old man recorded a breath alcohol level of 557mcg.

A 20-year-old woman and 30-year old man also recorded breath alcohol levels of 529mcg and 785mcg, respectively.

Snr Sgt Bond said it was disappointing people were continuing to drink and drive.

He advised people to not drive if they had been drinking, or to arrange alternative transport to get home safely over the holiday season.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz