'Moment of recklessness': Phone use blamed for crash

Police say an alleged "moment of recklessness" could have caused deaths, after a driver crashed while using a cell phone on Sunday afternoon in Hampden.

District Road Policing Manager, Inspector Sarah Thorn, said the driver of one vehicle admitted to police they were distracted by changing music on their phone.

"They drifted completely onto the other side of the road in a 100kph area, colliding with an oncoming car," Insp Thorn said.

"Two people were taken to hospital with moderate injuries and given the circumstances, their conditions could have been significantly worse.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, but charges are likely.

State Highway 1 was closed for hours while emergency services worked at the scene, and Police thanked the public for their patience.

"Roads all over Aotearoa are only going to get busier as we get closer to Christmas and the summer holidays," Insp Thorn said.

"It’s extremely important we all drive safely to reduce the risk of hurting anyone on the roads."