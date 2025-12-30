Lucky escape as car rolls off cliff near Kakanui

The car ended up at the bottom of a cliff near Kakanui. Photo: Nic Duff

A car rolled off coastal cliffs near Kakanui and crashed on to the beach below after the driver accidentally left the vehicle in gear this afternoon, police say.

An officer at the scene told the Otago Daily Times that a person had pulled into the Bridge Point lookout, off Waianakarua Rd, near Kakanui.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle got out, however had forgotten to take it out of gear.

It then tipped over the edge of the cliff and crashed down on to the beach below, they said.

A police spokesman said emergency services were notified of the crash at 2.25pm.

He said there were no reported injuries.