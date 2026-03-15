Whole-town garage sale returns for good cause

Palmerston Garage Sale Extravaganza organiser Holly Joyce is excited to bring the event back for a second year next weekend. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

The Palmerston Garage Sale Extravaganza is back for a second year.

Holly Joyce organised the inaugural event last year almost by accident.

‘‘I was wanting to have my own garage sale and lots of people chipped in, so we decided to make it a street garage sale and then it turned into the whole of Palmerston so we thought we’d do it as a fundraiser.’’

The extravaganza raised more than $1000, which was donated to Hato Hone St John.

Mrs Joyce has brought the event back because the town was keen on it.

‘‘Lots of people kept asking ‘when can we do it again?’ And I was like ‘we could make it yearly’.’’

Mrs Joyce had 15 garage sales signed up and was making maps that would show each one’s location.

These will be on sale at the Palmerston St John where there will be a barbecue and raffles.

The money raised from selling the maps and raffle tickets will go to the charity and it would be up to the individual garage sale holders whether they wanted to donate some of their funds.

‘‘I’ve said to them we’ll accept any donations towards the end.

‘‘Last year, we had a couple that donated which was really good.’’

This year the money will go to Otago Community Hospice.

She chose that organisation because of the many people around town who have had to use its services.

‘‘I just thought it was a good cause. ‘‘So many people have to use hospice so [I’m] hoping it goes really well.’’

Mrs Joyce would love to raise similar amounts of money as 2025. She was ‘‘hoping for something very similar or more’’.

‘‘We’ll see how this year goes.’’ The Garage Sale Extravaganza begins at 10am, Saturday, March 21.