Meal service calls for help

Claire Glass

Volunteers are needed for the Soup or Salad (SoS) monthly community meal and fortnightly morning teas held at Reach Church.

SoS organiser Claire Glass said the ‘‘very popular’’ monthly lunch required more volunteers as the programme grew to ensure consistent service.

‘‘We have several volunteer roles available and would require a commitment for one shift per month, particularly for the morning teas.

‘‘A few hours a month will make a huge difference to our dedicated volunteer leaders Sandra Tonkin and Karen Fraser,’’ she said.

SoS is held on the first Thursday of every month from 9.30am to 11.30am and the morning teas are held every second and fourth Friday of the month from March to December.

Mrs Glass, who previously ran the Oamaru Farmer’s Market and heads up the SoS team, said it was an opportunity to ‘‘give back and feel fantastic’’.

‘‘This is a voluntary and non-profit service to cater and create a social space in a warm, welcoming environment,’’ Mrs Glass said.

An extension of the church’s monthly free community lunch — the morning teas — are at the heart of what pastor Brendon Perumal says is the church’s spirit.

‘‘It’s for the community. That’s our heart. To reach out to community and to bring people together.

‘‘Especially in times like now, when people are so isolated — there are so many elderly and others,’’ Mr Perumal said.

Assistance is required in three areas: a van driver to collect elderly people who may require transport, kitchen hands to help prepare and serve morning tea as well as helpers to assist with cleanup, Mrs Glass said.

For more information contact Reach Church on (03) 437-2666.