Pub to shut soon if no buyer found

Grahame and Liz Jones have run the Oturehua Railway Hotel for 17 years. If there is no buyer they will close the business on June 1. PHOTO: RNZ

Oturehua's Railway Hotel will close its doors if no buyer is found by June 1.

Owners Grahame and Liz Jones have made the difficult decision to shut the pub rather than carry on after several years of having it for sale.

‘‘It would be nice [to find buyers] because I tell you what, it's a good old girl. She faces north. She's got the sun all day. It's well built.

‘‘I mean, it's 1890. And it's got a lot of stories to tell. And it would be wonderful if Oturehua doesn't have to lose their pub because the pub is the hub,’’ Mrs Jones said.

On the Otago Central Rail Trail, it was also on the Sounds to Sounds bike packing route. About 90 minutes had them at an international airport in either Queenstown or Dunedin and a similar distance to Wanaka or Oamaru, she said.

After 17 years running the business it was time for them to retire, Mr Jones said.

‘‘We came in at, what, we were 52 or 53. And we didn't feel old at that age, and we did a lot to the place.

‘‘Fifty, you got plenty of energy. But, yeah, getting past that, past your 60s, it's hard.’’

More time with their family, especially grandchildren, riding their own bikes and fishing on their boat are their new priorities.

Otago Central Rail Trail Trust chairwoman Kate Wilson said the hotel was a crucial link for the cycle trails that passed by and the perfect chance for anyone wanting to move to Central Otago at a reasonable price.

‘‘Too few young people see it as an opportunity of getting in there and having a business that's affordable and accessible for young people.

‘‘And I think that's where we need to be looking strategically to say this isn't just a retirees’ lifestyle, this is an absolutely awesome lifestyle for young people even with families.’’

The surrounding community was extremely supportive of the business. The pub and other businesses, such as accommodation providers, relied on and worked with each other, she said.

‘‘And so we really want to ensure that they are retained so that the experience remains what has been an outstanding experience. But, yeah, for people wanting a lifestyle change, by God, have we got the answer for them.’’