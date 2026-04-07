High school's hostel may close at end of year

Ben Nettleton

Waitaki Girls’ High School’s hostel could close at the end of the year, the school’s board has announced.

A five-year period of ‘‘sustained downturn’’ was behind the provisional decision to close the hostel, according to school authorities.

Hostel numbers had dropped to 15 students this year. About 22 boarders were required to ‘‘break even’’, the school’s limited statutory manager, Ben Nettleton, said.

The school has been under statutory management since September last year.

Mr Nettleton said families, staff and the wider community were being consulted. He stressed this was ‘‘not a final decision’’.

The hostel would continue to operate through 2026, he said.

In a letter sent to parents, Mr Nettleton and board member Nick Webster wrote that they were working with the community ‘‘to explore whether alternative boarding arrangements, including partnerships with other providers, could maintain some form of boarding option into the future’’.

Waitaki Girls’ High School. File photo

They added that the current boarding model was ‘‘no longer financially sustainable’’ and ‘‘significant further capital investment would also be required in coming years’’.

A strategic workshop was held to consider sustainability, financial viability, future capital requirements and health and safety obligations at the hostel, leading to the provisional decision to close it.

‘‘Hostel numbers have steadily declined over a period of more than five years and have not returned to levels that support long-term financial sustainability,’’ Mr Nettleton said.

juliana.chin@odt.co.nz