Club prepares for nationals

Waikouaiti Rodeo Club committee member Chris Robinson is excited to see the club host the National Finals Rodeo tomorrow. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Chris Robinson has been hard at work ahead of this weekend’s National Finals Rodeo in Waikouaiti — but his family history with the sport goes back decades.

His father and his uncles founded the Waikouaiti Rodeo Club in 1965 and his second cousin Richard is the club president.

‘‘It’s [been] quite a Robinson-run rodeo over the years,’’ he said.

This weekend was a ‘‘monumental time’’ for the club with it also being the 60th Waikouaiti Rodeo.

‘‘It couldn’t have been a better time.

‘‘This is our third national finals we’ve had here in Waikouaiti.

‘‘We’re just really proud of it.’’

Mr Robinson, who also served as club president, has been on the tools getting the arena ‘‘looking pretty’’ ahead of tomorrow’s rodeo.

He was at the very first Waikouaiti rodeo back when it was held on a local farm.

‘‘Then it grew and we got this ground [at Waikouaiti Sports Ground] off the council and it’s grown ever since.’’

The club has gone through many colours and themes over the years as well.

It sported the green and gold traditionally associated with East Otago but also spent five years in bright pink.

In 2009, the club decided to support the Breast Cancer Foundation with a ‘‘tough enough to wear pink’’ theme. Everyone wore pink shirts and the arena was also painted pink as they raised money for the charity. It was so successful it became an annual theme until 2014.