Water infrastructure examined

Wastewater and drinking water mains inspections are under way in Oamaru as part of the Waitaki District Council’s amended Water Services Delivery Plan (WSDP) .

SouthRoads contractors are carrying out targeted excavations to enable ultrasound testing of cast-iron water mains at the junction of Reed and Usk Sts, as well as another location in Reed St.

CCTV investigations of the earthenware wastewater pipe network are also taking place at the same location.

A desktop asset condition assessment was completed in December and the mayor and councillors approved funding for the next phase, which included an independent asset maturity assessment, targeted excavation and inspection of pipework in the district.

Waitaki District Mayor Mel Tavendale said, in a statement, the council’s decision last month to rejoin the Southern Waters regional water group set the direction for the future of water services.

However there was still work that needed doing before they submitted a plan later this year, she said.

‘‘We are following the direction from the mayor and councillors to rejoin Southern Waters, subject to their approval, and preparing a WSDP with that intent,’’ council chief executive Alex Parmley said.

‘‘Our assets team and contractors have identified locations to gather data for our asset condition assessment, which will feed in to our revised WSDP.

‘‘We are keeping [Crown facilitator for water] Amy Adams and the DIA informed of our progress.’’