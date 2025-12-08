All aboard the Christmas Express

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The Buchan family (from left) Oliver, 5, Sadie, 8, and Teresa, all of Dunedin, prepare to take a ride on the Christmas Express, from Dunedin Railway Station to Hindon, yesterday.

More than 100 children and their parents dressed festively for the interactive Christmas story adventure.

As they rolled through the stunning scenery of Taieri Gorge, they met fairies, elves and Rainbow Rosalind — all working together to solve the mystery of where Santa had gone.

The question on everyone’s lips during the ride was: ‘Will we find Santa before Christmas Eve?’.

Hopefully, the answer comes on the next trip, on December 21.